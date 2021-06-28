GBP/JPY
On Friday, the British Pound edged lower by 86 pips or 0.56% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50- and 200- hour SMAs during Friday's trading session.
Given that the exchange rate has breached the 50- and 200- hour simple moving averages, sellers could continue to drive the price lower during Monday's session. The potential target for the GBP/JPY pair would be near the 152.50 area.
However, the currency exchange rate could find support at 153.19 within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
