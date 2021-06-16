GBP/JPY
The British Pound plummeted by 77 pips or 0.49% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs near the 155.00 level during Tuesday's trading session.
The exchange rate reversed from the weekly pivot point at 154.72 at the end of yesterday's session. Most likely, the GBP/JPY pair could continue to edge higher today.
However, the resistance level at 155.40 might still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, in limited, typical, pre-Federal Reserve trading. Markets await the bank's dot plot and Chair Powell's comments on potential tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.