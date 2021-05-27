GBP/JPY
The British Pound surged by more than 40 pips or 0.32% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 154.33 during Wednesday's trading session.
As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to continue trading in the channel pattern.
Technical indicators suggest that the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate could continue to edge lower in the descending channel pattern during the following trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.22 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. US GDP remained unchanged at 6.4% in Q1, Durable Goods Orders dropped by 1.3% but came on top of upward revisions, while jobless claims beat with 406K.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as UK PM Johnson says reopening on track
GBP/USD has risen above 1.4150 after UK PM Boris Johnson said the June 21 reopening remains on track. Moreover, the BOE's Vlieghe hinted the bank could raise rates in early 2022.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
Tesla bounces to small resistance at $625
Tesla shares retrace from recent losses to test $625 resistance. TSLA still looks technically bearish, but MACD crosses over. A strong support zone at $591 started the bounce.