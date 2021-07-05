GBP/JPY

The British Pound rose by 62 pips or 0.41% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern at 153.74 during Friday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to surge towards the following trading session. A breakout through the upper line of the channel pattern could occur.

However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 153.82 could provide resistance for the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate in his session.