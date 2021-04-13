GBP/JPY

The British Pound surged by 75 pips or 0.50% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. However, the currency pair languished below a resistance level at 150.72 during yesterday's trading session.

The exchange rate could potentially break the resistance level, as mentioned above, within Tuesday's trading session.

Although, if the resistance level holds, bearish traders are likely to pressure the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate towards the 149.50 area during the following trading session.