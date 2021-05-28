GBP/JPY

Upside risks pressured the Pound Sterling higher against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair surged by 215 pips or 1.39% during Thursday's trading session.

The GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue the bullish run. Buyers are likely to target the 156.60 level within the following trading session.

However, the currency exchange rate could make a brief pullback towards the 50- hour simple moving average at 154.80 within this session.