GBP/JPY
The Pound Sterling declined by 31 pips or 0.20% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the weekly pivot point at 155.22 during Wednesday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could target the 155.80 level during the following trading session.
On the other hand, the currency exchange rate might reverse from the resistance level at 155.41 and continue its bearish momentum in this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
