GBP/JPY

Since last week's trading sessions, the British Pound versus the Japanese Yen has been trading between the 153.50/153 levels. The currency pair tested the 154.30 area on Monday morning.

Everything being equal, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate could continue to trade within the 153.50/153 range, as mentioned above, within the following trading session.

However, technical indicators suggest bullish signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, a breakout could occur during Monday's trading session.