GBP/JPY

On Thursday, the British Pound edged higher by 97 pips or 0.64% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 153.00 level.

However, the currency exchange rate could encounter resistance at 152.60 within this session.