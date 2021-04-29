GBP/JPY
The British Pound edged higher by 51 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the weekly R1 at 151.41 during Wednesday's trading session.
All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue the bullish run during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near the 152.50 level.
However, the resistance line at 151.88 might provide a barrier for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.21 as investors wait for US GDP
EUR/USD holds on to monthly gains above 1.2100, recovering after upbeat German inflation figures, as annual CPI hits 2%. Next US GDP, expected to indicate further growth in Q1 2021.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780 level ahead of US GDP
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early move up, instead witnessed a turnaround from one-week tops A fresh leg up in the US bond yields, the risk-on mood both contributed to the intraday selling bias. Mixed oscillators warrant caution for aggressive traders ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP report.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.