GBP/JPY

The British Pound edged higher by 51 pips or 0.34% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the weekly R1 at 151.41 during Wednesday's trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue the bullish run during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be near the 152.50 level.

However, the resistance line at 151.88 might provide a barrier for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.