GBP/JPY

Since yesterday's trading session, the British Pound has edged higher by 54 pips or 0.36% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the resistance line at 151.45 on Tuesday morning.

Given that the exchange rate has breached the resistance level at 151.45, bullish traders could continue to push the GBP/JPY pair higher during the following trading session.

However, buyers could encounter resistance near the 151.90 level within Tuesday's trading session.