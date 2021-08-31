GBP/JPY 

Since yesterday's trading session, the British Pound has edged higher by 54 pips or 0.36% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the resistance line at 151.45 on Tuesday morning.

Given that the exchange rate has breached the resistance level at 151.45, bullish traders could continue to push the GBP/JPY pair higher during the following trading session.

However, buyers could encounter resistance near the 151.90 level within Tuesday's trading session. 

EUR/USD trades around three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1820, at the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.

GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases. 

XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops

Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.

SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing

SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.

Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks

American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.

