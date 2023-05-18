Watch today's GBPJPY Forex Analysis - Breakout Or Reversal At 172.13 Monthly Resistance.
Hi Traders, watching price levels on the GBPJPY daily and 4-hour charts.
Price is advancing back towards the 172.13 monthly resistance level.
Watching for price to retest and fail at the 172.13 – 35 monthly/daily resistance area for a decline back down the range.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0800 on hawkish Fed bets, focus on ECB’s Lagarde
EUR/USD fades bounce off six-week low as US Dollar grinds higher at nearly two-month top. Softer EU inflation, downbeat tone of ECB’s de Cos weigh on Euro price. Optimism surrounding US debt limit extension, recent increase in Fed bets supporting June rate hike favor US Dollar.
GBP/USD continues its sideways performance below 1.2500 as USD Index defends downside
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action below the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Tokyo session. The Cable is failing to deliver decisive action amid the absence of critical triggers. The USD Index is making efforts for defending its downside near 1.2480.
Gold eyes more weakness below $1,970 amid optimism for US debt-ceiling raise
Gold price has witnessed immense selling pressure after retreating from $1,985.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is expected to deliver more weakness on a slippage below the immediate support of $1,970.00.
SHIB vs PEPE: Why Pepe could never dethrone Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has regained its position of favor ahead of Pepe (PEPE) after the hype and meme frenzy drove the latter to unprecedented levels. However, as the excitement subsides, PEPE has retracted from its ark rival, SHIB, faster than most assets.
US debt crisis will be ongoing
It would seem that stocks can only drift higher over the coming week. As everyone expects a solution to the debt ceiling crisis to be found in time. Yet this is not even the real problem.