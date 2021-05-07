GBP/JPY

The Pound Sterling fell by 69 pips or 0.45% against the Japanese Yen on Thursday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session.

Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to decline during the following trading session. A breakout through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern might occur.

However, the 200– hour SMA at 151.50 could still provide support for the currency exchange rate in this session. 

EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP

EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde  US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.

GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections

GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.

GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.

Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case

Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.

US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March's impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.

