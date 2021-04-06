On Monday, the British Pound surged by 42 pips or 0.27% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair was guided by the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session.
The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of a junior ascending channel pattern at 153.13 and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the weekly pivot point at 152.24 could be expected within this session.
However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers might target the 154.00 level during the following trading hours.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD closes in on key $1,745 resistance
XAU/USD continues to push higher following Monday's choppy action. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index retreats below 92.50 in the early American session.
Institutional demand mounts as crypto market nears $2 trillion
Bitcoin price successfully defended a key support level on the daily chart and aims for new all-time highs. Ethereum price has established a new all-time high at $2,150 in the past 24 hours.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.