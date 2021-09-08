GBP/JPY

During the first half of Tuesday's trading session, the British Pound declined by 55 pips or 0.36% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair rebounded from a support line at 151.53 by the end of the session.

By and large, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate could edge higher during the following trading hours. The potential target for buyers would be near the 152.00 area.

However, bullish traders may encounter resistance at 152.30 within Wednesday's trading session.