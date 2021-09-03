GBP/JPY
The GBP/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 151.45 on Thursday. As a result, the British Pound edged higher by 77 pips or 0.51% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday's trading session.
Given that the exchange rate has rebounded from a support level, buyers are likely to continue to drive the price higher within Friday's trading session. The potential target for bulls would be near the 152.67 area.
On the other hand, the currency exchange rate might reverse from the current price level at 152.21 aim for a retest of the 50– hour SMA support level at 151.77.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs ahead of critical Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1880 in tense trading before the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar is on the back foot after weak leading indicators. The euro is shrugging off disappointing eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit as investors position toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.