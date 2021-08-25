GBP/JPY

On August 24, the British Pound fell by 74 pips or 0.49% against the Japanese Yen. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average during Tuesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.

However, the 50– hour SMA could still provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.