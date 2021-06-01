GBP/JPY

The British Pound fell by 49 pips or 0.31% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The GBP/JPY currency pair tested the support line at 155.38 during yesterday's trading session.

The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower within the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the weekly resistance level at 156.67.

However, a resistance level at 156.07 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate today.