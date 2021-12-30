We have resistance in the single currency chart lining up with a bearish Butterfly formation.
This offers system trades in GBPCHF and GBPUSD to the downside with a weaker trade setup highlighting a long EURGBP opportunity.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.1300 in the early American session as markets remain choppy ahead of the New Year holiday. The dollar holds its ground after the data from the US revealed on Thursday that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 198K from 206K.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3500 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn ahead of the American session. With the greenback facing renewed selling pressure amid falling yields, the pair is trading in the positive territory above 1.3500.
Gold rebounds to $1,800 as US T-bond yields slide
Gold regained its traction and staged a recovery toward $1,800 ahead of the American session on Thursday. Following Wednesday's 5% upsurge, the 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, supporting XAU/USD's rebound.
AVAX price set sights on new all-time highs as bullish formation emerges
AVAX price is currently forming a bullish chart pattern that could set a new record high for Avalanche at $174. The token must overcome a series of challenges ahead, including the toughest hurdle at $123, in order for the optimistic outlook to be validated.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.