GBP hit hard, as jobs data highlight underwhelming July reopening

US markets are on track to end their winning streak, with the FTSE 100 outpeforming thanks to a weaker pound. Travel stocks are on the back foot as Austria set out potential restrictions on vaccinated travellers. BHP Group look set to leave the FTSE 100 after a 20-year UK listing.

US markets have failed to maintain yesterday’s optimism, with early declines making it unlikely that we will see the Dow and S&P 500 post a sixth consecutive record close. Today has seen markets cool on the idea that the Australian and New Zealand central banks will soon embark on a round of monetary tightening, with lockdown measures across both countries highlighting the economic risk that remains despite relatively low Covid cases. The pound has been hit hard over the course of the day, with expectations of a post-lockdown slump in unemployment claimants failing to materialise. While wages and the unemployment rate improved, those figures were a lagging reflection of June unlike the July claimant count figure.

Travel stocks are experiencing yet another day of turbulence, with questions over travel regulations serving to highlight the uncertain road ahead. Losses for the likes of Tui, IAG, and easyJet come as Austria lay out plans to only allow fully vaccinated travellers for a limited amount of time. The risk that vaccine protection deteriorates over time poses a new risk to consider, with yet another hurdle being imposed just as the initial push to vaccinate the population are overcome. Wildfires present a recent consideration to stifle travel plans, with Turkey, Greece, and now France all suffering at the hands of a particularly hot summer.

BHP Group has grabbed the headlines today, with the mining giant looking set to cast aside their dual-listing status and leave the FTSE 100 after 20 years on the UK index. While Australian shareholders will likely focus on the sift away from fossil fuels and towards base metals, London investors will be left considering the wider ramifications of losing the world’s biggest mining company from the FTSE 100. With mining stocks one of the largest sectors on the index, the exit of BHP from the FTSE 100 sees a significant shift away from the commodity focus that has been dominant over the years. To a large degree this also weakens the international focus of the index, with British firms WM Morrison and Meggitt currently best placed to make the step up from the FTSE 250. Should we see a firm with predominantly GBP-denominated earnings take their spot, it would also weaken the inverse correlation between the pound and FTSE 100.