We also see the Stochastic Oscillator looking very overbought.
Also, we will be monitoring the formation of this Ascending Triangle.
We all know how strong the USD is and we don’t see that changing right away.
So the fact that the news has driven price action into this upper trend line on GBPUSD, also after filling yesterday’s gap.
The Stochastic Oscillator is also very overbought and we see the downtrend continuing.
We encourage you to take a look at all the GBP pairs as you will definitely find similar opportunities.
The fundamentals of Natural Gas are obvious with an impending energy crisis in Europe with uncertainty about Russian supply.
The technicals see a Falling Wedge which is generally a bullish formation so we will keep an eye on this.
Yesterday, we looked at price action on Gold falling to a key level of support and it reminded us of that famous Double Bottom from over a year ago.
We will monitor this to see if history repeats itself.
As we know EURUSD is floundering but it managed to fill yesterday’s gap.
However, the Stochastic Oscillator is overbought so we may see the pair below par for a while.
But, don’t forget about Thursday’s ECB Interest Rate Decision and watch this Falling Wedge.
