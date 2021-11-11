The British pound crashed against the US dollar and euro after the relatively disappointing GDP numbers from the UK. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the country’s economy slowed sharply in the second quarter. It rose by about 1.3% between July and September after it rose by about 5.5% in Q2. This slowdown was worse than the median estimate of 1.5%. On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded by about 6.6%, which was lower than the previous 23.6%.
Additional data revealed the impacts of the Delta variant on the economy. For example, manufacturing production rose by 0.1% on an MoM basis in September, a significant slowdown from the previous 0.3%. Industrial production also declined by 0.4% while business investments rose by just 0.4%. The country’s trade deficit also widened to more than 14.74 billion pounds. These numbers mean that the Bank of England (BOE) could maintain its dovish stance for a while. In its most recent decision, the bank decided to leave interest rates and quantitative easing policies unchanged.
Global stocks were relatively unchanged as investors continued reflecting on the latest American consumer inflation data. The numbers showed that the country’s inflation jumped to about 6.2% in October. This was the highest level it has been since 1991. This jump means that inflation is currently not transitory as the Federal Reserve has been saying. As such, there is a possibility that central banks will maintain a hawkish policy. Indeed, data from Japan showed that factory-gate prices jumped from 0.3% in September to 1.2% in October. It rose by a multi-year high of 8.0% on a year-on-year basis.
The Australian dollar dipped after the country published weak jobs numbers. According to the statistics agency, the country’s unemployment rate popped from 4.6% to 5.2%. It lost more than 46.3k jobs in October. This means that the economy has lost more than 300k during the New South Wales lockdowns. Still, the economy will likely accelerate its recovery as it reopens.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD sell-off continued after the relatively weak UK GDP data. At the same time, the price declined below the key support level at 1.3412, where it struggled moving below this week and in October. The pair moved below the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the oversold level. Therefore, it will likely drop as bears target the key support at 1.3300.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined sharply as investors reflected on the latest US inflation data. It fell to a low of 1.1463, which was the lowest level since last year. It also moved below the key support level at 1.1523, which was the lowest level in October. It was also the neckline of the head and shoulders pattern while the short and longer-term moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling in the coming days.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair jumped sharply after the relatively strong inflation data. On Wednesday, the pair spiked to 1,868 and then retreated to around 1,841. It is now attempting to move above the highest point this week. Also, it has risen above the key support level at 1,833, which was the highest level on September 3. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term.
