If we look at the daily chart of GBPCHF, we can see that Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen are both flat indications that we are likely to see some price consolidation. Future Kumo is bearish but is almost perfectly flat, reinforcing the idea that we are likely to see the price consolidate for some time to come. The Chikou Span is well within the price, further strengthening the idea of price consolidation on the horizon. As the future Kumo is bearish, we will see the price fall once the consolidating period has passed. A bearish Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen would signal a short position to be initiated, particularly if the price is below the bearish Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen cross. The Chikou Span has broken free of the price and all other Ichimoku components.
If we look at the price action, we can see that Monday's session closed on a spinning top at resistance provided by Senkou Span B, which caused a reversal and prevented the price from having a bullish Kumo breakout. This potential trend reversal was further supported by the fact that Tuesday's session closed on a bearish engulfing candle that broke through the support level provided by Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen. The price closed just outside of the Kumo at the end of Tuesday session. However, on the Wednesday session, the price recovered much of the fall of the Tuesday session and broker through the resistance of Kijun Sen and Tenkan Sen, re-entering the Kumo. Thursday's session should open outside of the Kumo to the downside, with Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen supporting the price. We would like to see the price break through the support of Tenkan Sen and Kijun Sen to take a short position. Should the price break to the upside of the Kumo, our short idea would be invalidated
Information provided by Sachin Kotecha and/or Sach Capital Limited is for illustrative and educational purposes only and is not considered financial advice. Sach Capital Limited can’t be held liable for your trading losses. Sach Capital Limited does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes or errors. Trading CFDs, Spread Bets, and Foreign Exchange carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for everyone. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
