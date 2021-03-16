Some profit taking has emerged close to daily support at 1.2805. This is more GBP driven than CHF with EURGBP and GBPJPY now showing GBP strength.
We look for the rally to be limited with an eventual move down towards 1.2463-1.2456. And yes, I was in it.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.