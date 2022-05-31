EUR/USD technical analysis
-
Megatrend formation.
-
Trend is bearish.
-
Profits are protected.
-
Extension below 1.5922.
MEGATREND MAs: Bearish
D1 chart GBP/CAD
1. Dark cloud cover variant 2.
2. Swing low.
3. Shooting star.
4. Final target if 1.5922 breaks.
5. Megatrend.
The GBP/CAD is in Megatrend formation. All short entries starting from March would have been in profits. At this point we scaled out of profits protecting the remainder at BE+1. The pinbar entry which is learned on Megatrend trading course was the trigger. Look at the chart for a specific zone for the target price. Targets are 1.5922 and 1.5575.
