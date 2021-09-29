GBP/CAD falls sharply below 1.7245

GBP/CAD tumbled yesterday, falling below the Monday’s low of 1.7245, thereby confirming a lower low and signaling the continuation of the prevailing short-term downtrend, as marked by the downside line taken from the high of September 20th. The rate hit support near 1.7130, rebounded somewhat, but today, it resumed its slide, overcoming that barrier. All these technical signs paint a very negative picture, in our view.
The dip below 1.7130 may have opened the way towards the 1.7064 level, marked by the low of July 5th, or even the low of July 2nd, at 1.7024. If neither barrier is able to halt the fall, then the downtrend may get extended below the round figure of 1.7000, perhaps to test the 1.6950 zone, defined as a support by the low of April 30th.
Looking at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI slid back below its 30 level, while the MACD remains below both its zero and trigger lines, pointing down. Both indicators detect strong downside speed and enhance the notion that this exchange rate may continue its journey south.
In order to start examining a bullish reversal, we would like to see a rebound back above 1.7245, a barrier marked by Monday’s inside swing low. This will also take the pair above the aforementioned downside line taken from the high of September 20th and may encourage the bears to pull the trigger and shoot for Monday’s peak, at 1.7367. If they don’t stop there, we could see them aiming for the high of September 24th, at 1.7413, or the inside swing low of September 21st, at 1.7430.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
73.90% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD loses 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD trades below 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below strong $1750 cap
The stabilization in the US bond markets seems to have helped gold price staged a tepid recovery, with the 10-year Treasury yields reversing to 1.50% levels.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.