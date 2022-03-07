GBP/CAD technical analysis
-
GBP/CAD Continues down.
-
The Implosion entry.
-
1.6692 is the first target.
H4 chart GBP/CAD
1. Swing high.
2. Swing low.
3. Top of retracement.
4. Inside bar implosion.
5. Final target.
The GBP/CAD is bearish. We can see that the price has formed a nice straddle pattern (respecting and walking the MAs). I expect a downtrend continuation and we can already see the profits from the entry. It is my proprietary Implosion entry which happens at the break of an inside bar after the price has qualified for entry (by my MEGATREND method). The first target is 1.6692, followed by 1.6598 the final target.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
