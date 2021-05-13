GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD not only complete the CAD category but also nearly concludes long-term views to 24 of 28 currency pairs. The remaining are EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/NZD and GBP/AUD.

For AUD/NZD and EUR/CHF, we won't waste our valuable time as nothing ever exist as viable trades within both pairs. EUR/GBP is also wasted time however its required as insights to GBP/USD. Current EUR/GBP is oversold which means long EUR/GBP and short GBP/USD as short-term trades until a full EUR/GBP view is evaluated.

Known in regards to GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD are correlations to USD/CAD at current +76% and +98% for EUR/CAD. Both GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD transformed as USD pairs, deeply oversold and in buy drop mode. GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD are clearly the better trades to AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD as GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD contain sufficient ranges worthy of trades and profits.

GBP/CAD driving averages to current prices are located at 1.7206, 1.7217, 1.7274, 1.7300 exactly then 1.7511. All averages are not only massively oversold but bottoms are upon us. Bottom and oversold contain 2 separate indications to reveal the same conclusion.

GBP/CAD strategy is long-only especially at or below 1.7016 to target 1.7077, 1.7096, 1.7099, 1.7108, 1.7139. 1.7178. Then short to target lower levels at 1.7077 and 1.7096. Continue the strategy for months to come. Overall, wait for the break at 1.7300 for longs and a new 211 pip trade range.

EUR/CAD

Below for EUR/CAD exists 1.4500 exactly, 1.4487, and 1.4444 at the 10-year average. Note 1.4500 and GBP/CAD 1.7300. Don't allow 00 to contain any significant connotation as 00 is just a number without meaning or purpose except it happens to fall as an average.

Higher for EUR/CAD must cross above 1.4749 and 1.4788. The range then becomes 1.4788 to 1.4952 and 1.4982. Above 1.4982 targets 1.5076 and 1.5108. EUR/CAD averages are higher than the current price however higher averages at deep oversold will drive EUR/CAD higher. EUR/CAD-like GBP/CAD contains a buy drop mode. Targets are located at 1.4618 and 1.4747.