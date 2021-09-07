The GBPUSD is retesting right now a very important pivotal level of the range its been trading for the past 85 days or so.

Both bullish and bearish scenarios might be in play here but a definite bearish continuation on the US Dollar would have a bullish pressure in the Pound making the upside the highest probability scenario here.

