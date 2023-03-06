GBP/USD defends major floor
The pound bounces higher thanks to upbeat services PMI in February. On the daily chart, the pair is still striving to hold above January’s low of 1.1840 which is a critical floor to keep the price afloat in the medium-term. A bearish breakout could trigger a sell-off towards 1.1600. The triple bottom at 1.1920 shows that the bulls are still eager to defend this major demand area and a pop above 1.2040 is an encouraging sign. A rally above the double top at 1.2140 would pave the way for a broader recovery.
XAG/USD attempts to bounce
Silver makes its way back as the US dollar retreats across the board. Breaking the daily support of 20.60 from last November could keep the downward pressure on the precious metal. Though the RSI’s oversold condition on the daily chart may warrant a brief bounce as some sellers take their chips off the table. 20.80 is a fresh support and the support-turned-resistance at 21.40 is the first hurdle. Then 21.90 near the 30-day SMA could be a tough level to crack as downbeat sentiment may lead sellers to double down.
DAX 40 breaks resistance
Equities surged as US Treasury yields eased amid improved risk sentiment. Despite its choppy path lately, the Dax 40 remains up from the daily chart’s perspective. The top range (15200) of the late January consolidation has managed to contain multiple pullbacks, which suggests a strong bullish interest. A break above 15600 has thrown out the remaining bears and may open the door for an extended rally above the ceiling at 15650. 15450 is the closest support as the RSI shot into overbought territory.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 ahead of Eurozone data
EUR/USD is extending gains to near 1.0660 early Monday, underpinned by renewed US Dollar weakness. Markets shrug off disappointing China's GDP growth target, as they adjust their positions ahead of a busy week. Eurozone Sentix and Retail Sales data coming up next.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2050 amid mixed markets
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2050 in the early European morning. The pair fails to benefit from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the market sentiment remains mixed and Brexit optimism fades. US economic data and Powell's testimony are in focus.
Gold flirts with $1,850 support confluence, focus on Fed’s Powell, US NFP
Gold price remains sidelined as bulls take a breather amid sluggish start to the key week. Mixed headlines from China, cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, US NFP probe XAU/USD bulls.
Ethereum price primed for another crash as more crypto frauds surface
Ethereum price shows no directional bias as it trades after a sudden selloff on March 2. As this range tightening continues, the likelihood of a continuation of this trend is likely, considering the weakness in the market.
China steadies the path
China’s National Peoples Conference has set an economic growth target for the country over the next year of 5%. China has always liked achieving whatever target was set, but in recent years this has been more difficult.