Time for GBP/USD to erase the BoE’s falls?
On February 2, the Bank of England made a 50bps hike as expected. However, the decision was ultimately seen as a dovish one as the Bank of England left open the possibility that it could be the last hike of the current cycle. Furthermore, the vote split was more dovish than the prior meeting too with hawkish dissenter Mann bringing her decision in line with the rest of the members.
At the time we noticed that seasonal speaking the GBPUSD tended to fall after a BoE rate hike and then pick up several days late. So, will we see the GBPUSD pick-up? Or will the USD story still dominate cable as a swathe of recent Fed speakers have repeated the need for the Fed to continue its fight against inflation which is a hawkish USD message and naturally against this seasonal outlook?
Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk here is that USD strength prevails and that US CPI data this Tuesday surprises to the upside and gives the USD another boost higher (weakening GBPUSD further).
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
