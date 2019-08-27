There may still be hope for a soft-landing Brexit as rumors swirled this morning that Boris Johnson’s talks with Germany’s Merkel and France’s Macron at the G-7 meetings may have been enough to persuade them to return to the negotiation table. GBP began to bid up as GBP/USD moved from 1.2220 to 1.2380 and EUR/GBP moved from 0.9080 to 0.9040.
Then the official headline was released:
EU MAY RE-OPEN WITHDRAWAL AGREEMENT FOLLOWING G7 TALKS – U.K. OFFICIAL
Upon release of that headline, GBP/USD moved from 1.2280 to 1.2308, and broke through some key technical levels.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Trendline resistance was taken out extending back to July 25th. There is a diverging RSI on a short-term time frame, and price moved right to the 38.2% retracement level from the June 25th high to the August 12th low. Next resistance is at the 1.2380/1.2400 levels which is previous support (which now acts as resistance) and the 50% retracement level from the previously mentioned time frame. Support comes in at the broken trendline at 1.2245, then the gap fill at 1.2151.
EUR/GBP moved from 0.9040 to 0.9020 and also broke through some key levels.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
EUR/GBP initially broke down out of a bearish flag at 0.9080. On the headline release, the pair moved through previous lows from August 19th at 0.9029. The RSI is also diverging. Next support level comes in at horizontal resistance near .9000, then the target for the short-term flag pattern at .8990. (to reach a target for a flag pattern, take the “flag pole” from the initial move, and add it to the breakout level from the end of the flag pattern).
Make sure to keep an eye out for more Brexit headlines. GBP may have some more volatility associated with its pairs if these headlines continue!!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand
The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes
A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit. UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle
A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.
Trump lied about China calling
We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.
Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.