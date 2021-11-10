GBP/AUD trades above a prior downside resistance line

GBP/AUD traded lower on Wednesday, after it hit resistance near 1.8423. On Tuesday, the rate emerged above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of September 20th, and although it pulled back today, it stayed above that line. That said, we are reluctant to call for a bullish reversal yet. We prefer to wait for a break above 1.8423, marked by the high of November 3rd. Thus, for now, we will stay neutral.
If, indeed, we do see a rebound and a break above 1.8423, a forthcoming higher high will be confirmed and perhaps pave the way towards the high of October 22nd, at 1.8500, or the high of October 19th, at 1.8530. If neither barrier is able to stop the advance, then we may see extensions towards the peak of October 18th, at 1.8612.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down after hitting resistance near its 70 line, while the MACD, although above both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of topping as well. Although both indicators detect upside speed, the fact that they have turned down enhances our choice of waiting for a break above 1.8423 before examining the case for a bullish reversal.
The move that could trigger the resumption of the prevailing downtrend may be a return back below the downside line taken from the high of September 20th, or even better, a dip below yesterday’s low, at 1.8267. This could initially pave the way towards Monday’s low of 1.8190, or the low of November 2nd, at 1.8125. If the bears are not willing to stop there either, then we could experience declines towards the 1.8060 zone, marked by the inside swing high of May 4th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1550 after US CPI data surpass expectations
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure after the data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index in October jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis. With the greenback gathering strength on inflation data, EUR/USD slumped to fresh daily lows below 1.1550.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session, pressured by the broad-based dollar strength. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3500 as investors await US inflation data and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit negotiations.
Gold looks north, key levels to watch
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting a wall of resistance at the critical $1,834 level. The dynamics in the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to play out ahead of the US inflation data.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Tesla suffers one of the biggest falls in history
A huge collapse in the share price of Tesla makes it possibly the largest one-day loss in market cap ever. The move is now well established as Elon Musk had tweeted about selling 10% of his holding.