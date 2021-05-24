The latest BoE meeting saw the bank making some substantial upgrades to the economic outlook, and expectations are that the UK economy will grow by 6%. The latest strong rise in UK retail sales data on Friday last week indicates that the UK may even outperform this year. The strong vaccine rollout in the UK is also helping the bullish GBP sentiment.
The AUD by contrast is currently pressured alongside falling Iron ore prices. If these prices keep falling then AUD will face weakness. The Australian economy exports large amounts of Iron ore, so its price impacts the AUD.
Therefore, there is a near-term buy bias of the GBPAUD as long as the price remains above this key trend line.
Key Trade Risks
-
If Iron Ore prices move a lot higher that will invalidate this outlook.
-
Any negative news for the UK on a COVID-19 variant will also invalidate this outlook.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2200, as the US dollar drops alongside the Treasury yields. The market mood turns positive amid receding Fed tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is rising above 1.4150, as the upbeat market mood weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound. Eyes on Bailey's speech amid light trading.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below multi-month tops
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained capped below four-month tops touched last week.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.