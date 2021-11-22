GBP/AUD technical analysis
-
Rooftop pattern on daily.
-
The price should move down.
-
Targets are M H3 and M L3.
-
1-2-3 Breakout.
-
Double top support.
-
High of the move.
-
New Support.
-
Retest of the swing entry zone.
-
Target.
GBP/AUD has formed a rooftop pattern on the daily TF. The pattern has a horizontal or near horizontal bottom with up sloping trend in the first part of the pattern followed by a down-sloping trend in the last part of the pattern. 1-2-3 resembles the roof. The entry zone is around 1.8520. The first target is is M H3 camarilla 1.8375 followed by 1.8250. If the market continues with the trend the final target is M L3 camarilla pivot - 1.8050.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
