The GBP/AUD is bullish. We can spot marubozu candles which are obvious is the Daily timeframe. As long as marubozu candles keep the momentum up, we can expect further continuation to the upside. Double top is there, if it breaks we go for the M H3 as the target. The overnight entry is doing good, almost 100 pips in profit. GBP/AUD is both European and Asian-Pacific cross so it has huge ATR and great momentum. This is all bullish and the breakout might be expected soon especially due to this obvious emerging inverted SHS pattern.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.