The move higher in the Australian Dollar after higher than expected inflation data, triggered my GBPAUD long trade idea overnight.
Looking at the single currencies, this completed a bearish Crab in the AUD. Although we could see volatility with the UK budget today, GBPAUD looks favourable to the upside after completing a bullish Butterfly. The long-term bias is now positive.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1600 amid worsening mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-Sino woes re-emerge. The US dollar despite rising inflation fears. All eyes on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3750, Brexit news, UK budget eyed
GBP/USD is retreating towards 1.3750 amid the US dollar pullback and risk-off mood. France braces for a Brexit fight over fishing issues while UK’s Frost hints at easy checks on EU imports. The UK Budget, US Durable Goods Orders in focus.
XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, below $1,800 mark
Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low, down for the second consecutive day. Firmer US Treasury yields, inflation expectations underpin Fed tapering concerns, favoring bears. US dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.