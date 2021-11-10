Running through yesterday's live trades, USDCAD and AUDUSD. We wait for the aggressive move lower in the USD index.

There looks to be limited upside for GBP with GBPAUD and GBPNZD set to move lower from symmetrical patterns.

EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 on firmer US dollar, US inflation eyed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, snapping a three-day uptrend amid a rebound in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. The risk sentiment remains sour amid growing worries over inflation and the Chinese indebted property sector. All eyes on US inflation.

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3500 on renewed dollar strength

GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session, pressured by the broad-based dollar strength. The pair is edging lower toward 1.3500 as investors await US inflation data and fresh headlines surrounding Brexit negotiations. 

Gold looks north, key levels to watch

Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation after hitting a wall of resistance at the critical $1,834 level. The dynamics in the Treasury yields and the US dollar continues to play out ahead of the US inflation data.

Shiba Inu will post 200% gains once SHIB overcomes $0.00006

SHIB price has entered a consolidation phase after reaching a new all-time high in late October. A series of technical patterns and indicators suggest that SHIB will not remain stagnant for long as prices prepare for a 200% breakout.

US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls Premium

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI data on Wednesday, November 10. Investors expect the CPI to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis from 5.4% in September and see the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, staying unchanged at 4%. 

