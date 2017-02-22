EUR/DKK 1H Chart: Channel Down

Comment: EUR/DKK slipped beneath the two-year low of 7.4332 over the last couple of days, stepping into dangerous territory for bears. The area was tested in December 2016 before and could need a retracement to continue the downfall. The hourly chart, however, shows a channel down pattern, which held strong until now, when highs became lower and a falling wedge spilled some bullish potential into the motion. The pair is currently testing the upper boundary at 7.4333 and will most likely break it to set the 7.4337 area, representing the upper trend-line of the channel, as its next target. Immediate resistance above the trend-line of the wedge lies at 7.4334/35 where a set of indicators cluster.

GBP/AUD 1H Chart: Rising Wedge

Comment: While GBP/AUD appeared to be sketching an ascending triangle on the hourly chart, it went on to post several confirmations of a rising wedge pattern. The pair is now targeting the bottom trend-line o the formation around 1.6215, but will have to under-step 1.6230/25 in order to approach the area. While we expect the rate to make one more wave north, any stickiness at the lower boundary will signal a downward breakout with the first support level resting at 1.6163. The area is, however, still tough to break because of a cloud resistance as well as several other indicators.

