GBP/USD finds support
The pound bounces back as Britain’s core CPI stayed stubbornly high in August. The sharp decline came to a halt at the base of a previous bullish breakout at 1.1480. The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some bargain hunters in the demand zone. The support-turned-resistance at 1.1620 is the next hurdle where trapped buyers would be looking to exit. However, its breach would send Sterling back to 1.1730 on the 20-day moving average, suggesting that the bulls may not yet have had their last word.
NZD/USD breaks key support
The New Zealand dollar recovers over upbeat Q2 GDP. The pair came under pressure near a former support (0.6160) over the 20-day moving average. The long bearish candle is a sign of capitulation as the short-term mood tanks. A break below the psychological support of 0.6000 has invalidated the recent rebound and indicated that the path of least resistance is down. May 2020’s lows around 0.5920 could be the next target. An oversold RSI may cause a bounce to 0.6050 where trend followers could sell into strength.
US oil hits resistance
WTI crude rallied after a slower increase in US inventories. From the daily chart’s perspective, sentiment remains downbeat after the price broke below the key support at 86.00. The bears may see bounces as opportunities to sell at a better price. The current recovery has met stiff selling pressure at 90.00 which coincides with the 30-day moving average. However, if the buy side manages to push past this supply zone, 94.00 could be next. 84.20 is the closest support and its breach could resume the downtrend below 81.30.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 0.9950 on USD strength, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is trading under pressure near 0.9950, undermined by resurgent US dollar demand amid a cautious market mood. Investors assess the impact of the aggressive Fed rate hike bets ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
BREAKING: Ethereum Merge begins, the good, bad and ugly of crypto’s $22 billion bet
Ethereum Merge will have a massive impact on the crypto ecosystem. Despite its short history, crypto has several key updates lined up, the Merge and the ETHW hard fork.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1500 amid Brexit jitters, ahead of US Retail Sales
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1500 amid a mixed sentiment and renewed US dollar strength. The deadline to trigger Article 16 and uncertainty over the UK energy bill weigh on the GBP. The focus shifts to US consumer-centric data.
Gold breaks key support below $1,700 ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold bears approach the yearly bottom on breaking the short-term key support line during Thursday’s early European morning. In doing so, the precious metal prints a three-day downtrend while poking $1,688 by the press time.
US Retail Sales Preview: Can consumers keep up with inflation? A breather could weigh on the dollar Premium
Relentless Americans have been on a shopping spree, almost regardless of price rises. In August, the highly visible price at the pump dropped and potentially left more money for Americans to buy other goods with.