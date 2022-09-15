GBP/USD finds support

The pound bounces back as Britain’s core CPI stayed stubbornly high in August. The sharp decline came to a halt at the base of a previous bullish breakout at 1.1480. The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some bargain hunters in the demand zone. The support-turned-resistance at 1.1620 is the next hurdle where trapped buyers would be looking to exit. However, its breach would send Sterling back to 1.1730 on the 20-day moving average, suggesting that the bulls may not yet have had their last word.

NZD/USD breaks key support

The New Zealand dollar recovers over upbeat Q2 GDP. The pair came under pressure near a former support (0.6160) over the 20-day moving average. The long bearish candle is a sign of capitulation as the short-term mood tanks. A break below the psychological support of 0.6000 has invalidated the recent rebound and indicated that the path of least resistance is down. May 2020’s lows around 0.5920 could be the next target. An oversold RSI may cause a bounce to 0.6050 where trend followers could sell into strength.

US oil hits resistance

WTI crude rallied after a slower increase in US inventories. From the daily chart’s perspective, sentiment remains downbeat after the price broke below the key support at 86.00. The bears may see bounces as opportunities to sell at a better price. The current recovery has met stiff selling pressure at 90.00 which coincides with the 30-day moving average. However, if the buy side manages to push past this supply zone, 94.00 could be next. 84.20 is the closest support and its breach could resume the downtrend below 81.30.