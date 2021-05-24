GBP/USD

Long short Line 1.4137.

Most Important 1.4072 and 1.4087 Vs 1.4146, 1.4155, 1.4164, 1.4173, 1.4191, 1.4201 and 1.4209.

Bottom. 1.4065 achieved by 1.3101 and 1.4083.

Upper target 1.4209.

Continuation fail 1.4173.

GBP/JPY

Long short Line 154.01.

Most Important 153.29 and 153.41 Vs 154.09, 154.19, 154.38, 154.47, 154.57, 154.67 and 154.77.

Bottom. 153.23 achieves by 153.61 and 153.42.

Upper target 154.77.

Continuation fail 154.38.

USD/CAD

long short line 1.2076

Most Important 1.2021 and 1.2034 Vs 1.2083, 1.2091, 1.2106, 1.2113, 1.2121, 1.2129 and 1.2137.

Bottom. 1.2015 achieves by 1.2045 and 1.2031.

Upper target 1.2137.

Continuation fail 1.2106.