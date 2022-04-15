The gasoline price surge has hit consumer sentiment hard as households worry about what it means for their finances. Strip out gasoline, and retail sales fell 0.3%MoM in March. On the positive side, there are signs of resilience within the data and in any case, spending was unlikely to keep pace with January's post-Omicron surge.
Gasoline price jump lifts overall spending
US March retail sales are OK. Headline sales grew 0.5%MoM versus 0.6% consensus, but there was a substantial 0.5pp upward revision for February to 0.8%MoM from 0.3%. Gasoline didn't impact the numbers as much as we thought likely, with sales from gas stations up "only" 8.9%, despite the huge jump in price from $3.50/gallon in February to a peak of $4.33 on March 10. Nonetheless it is still the biggest growth contributor with gasoline station sales accounting for 9.6% of all retail spending in March.
Retail Sales by component
February 2020 = 100
Source: Macrobond, ING
Weaker internet and car sales dragged down spending elsewhere
The details show electronic sales rose 3.3%, food was up 1%, clothing up 2.6% and general merchandise up 5.4%. On the negative side, car sales were down 1.9%, with the major weakness being in non-store retailers (internet only) which saw sales fall 6.4%. However, as the chart above shows, sales are still up 40% on pre-pandemic levels.
The "control" group, which excludes volatile components such as auto dealers, food service, building materials and gasoline, and has a stronger correlation with overall consumer spending patterns, fell 0.1% month-on-month versus expectations of a 0.1% gain. However, there were upward revisions that mean on a 3M annualised basis sales were up 13% and this underscores the point that consumer spending has bounced back strongly following the Omicron wave.
Signs of resilience off some positives
Given the data revisions, this report is not a bad outcome and shows the consumer remains resilient despite feeling the squeeze from higher inflation which has been dragging down consumer sentiment. While incomes aren’t rising as rapidly as inflation at the moment, they are still on the up with a tight labour market set to continue supporting higher wages. At the same time, household wealth has increased by $35tn since the end of 2019, which should provide a strong underpinning for spending. Gasoline prices have also dropped back, and this too might, at the margin, help relieve some pressure on households.
Read the original analysis: Gasoline price surge hits broader US spending
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 following Thursday's slump
After suffering heavy losses and plunging to its weakest level in two years at 1.0757 amid the European Central Bank's inaction on Thursday, EUR/USD staged a modest recovery. With the market action turning subdued on Easter Friday, the pair is moving sideways slightly above 1.0800.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.3050, looks to post small weekly gains
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a tight range above 1.3050 on Friday and remains on track to close the week modestly higher. The sharp decline witnessed in EUR/GBP after ECB's policy decisions suggest that the British pound captured some of the capital outflows out of the euro.
Gold aims $2,000 amid a solid rebound to near $1,960, yields surge
Gold witnessed a strong rebound in the late New York session from around $1,961.00 following a minor correction in the US dollar Index (DXY). Investors preferred the precious metal for parking their funds amid a long weekend due to the Easter holiday.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
Bitcoin price is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. On-chain metrics are hinting at a massive bullish outlook from a long-term perspective.
Lagarde: Inflation Oui, rate hikes Non, growth N'est-ce Pas Premium
Facing the risks of European war for the first time in two generations, the ECB will keep its economic support untouched despite inflation that has rocketed to nearly four times its official target.