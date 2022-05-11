Gas prices reached a new $4.37-a-gallon record on Tuesday, four cents above the previous high of $4.33 from March 11. The jump takes place amid increasing talk of an economic recession in the U.S. caused by the impact of inflation.
Gas prices hit fresh high
As reported by CNN Business, prices at the pump have reached a new record by increasing by 17 cents in the past week. The release of oil reserves in April as a way to tail off increasing prices has been proved to be ineffective in the long run, as they pushed average national prices down to $4.02 a gallon.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has nothing but skyrocketed oil prices, with the price at the pump soaring by 25% since the war started back in February.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said that adjusted-for-inflation real gas prices would have to climb over $5.08 per gallon to surpass the 2008 mark.
AAA said in a blog post, “Increasing gas demand and rising oil prices have pushed pump prices higher. Pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $105 per barrel.”
Outlook
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Tuesday news release: “There’s little, if any, good news about fuel prices heading into summer… Liquid fuels have turned into liquid gold. Russia’s oil increasingly remains out of the market, crimping supply while demand rebounds ahead of the summer driving season.”
The new jump in gas prices will not be included in Wednesday’s hotly-anticipated inflation report, while some experts agree that they are bound to get higher.
According to the New York Post, oil prices edged near $110 per barrel during the first week of May since the European Union started considering a possible ban on Russian energy shipments in response to the Ukraine war.
“A possible embargo further upended an energy market that was already contending with supply concerns and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Patrick De Haan added, “While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”
VALUEWALK LLC is not a registered or licensed investment advisor in any jurisdiction. Nothing on this website or related properties should be considered personalized investments advice. Any investments recommended here in should be made only after consulting with your personal investment advisor and only after performing your own research and due diligence, including reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the issuer of any security. VALUEWALK LLC, its managers, its employees, affiliates and assigns (collectively “The Company”) do not make any guarantee or warranty about the advice provided on this website or what is otherwise advertised above. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. The Company disclaims any liability in the event any information, commentary, analysis, opinions, advice and/or recommendations provided herein prove to be inaccurate, incomplete or unreliable, or result in any investment or other losses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains to test 1.0550, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields stabilize. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.2300, having stalled its rebound near 1.2350. The cable defends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA
Gold Price is meandering near three-month lows, extending its selling spiral so far this week, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains unabated. Despite the latest downtick in the dollar, the bullish momentum remains intact.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders but a further move to the downside is yet to come.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.