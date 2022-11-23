US stocks are on the up once more, but European markets are more muted, and a rise in gas prices is playing a part in this.
Stocks push higher again
“Wall Street has moved higher again in the opening hours of the last full day of trading before the Thanksgiving Holiday, dragging more reluctant European markets behind in its wake. The usual pre-Thanksgiving drift higher has been seen despite the negative tone to trading this year, but with little in the way of strong performances from individual stocks this session has the feel of buyers piling into index trackers and others, rather than a sustained move back into individual stocks.”
Gas prices surge
“The prospect of Russia cutting off gas supplies just as European temperatures fall has prompted gas prices to hit a two-month high. This bounce is just one of those factors that makes it debateable whether European stocks can really sustain their rally from the October lows. Given the tough outlook for the months to come, and the expectation of further ECB rate hikes, it seems like the surge in the Dax and others could be a false dawn.”
