Latest crypto-rout redirects speculation capital to meme stocks. GameStop and AMC Entertainment rally, as Bitcoin sees solid resistance near the $40K handle. Major US indices are stable ahead of today’s US GDP report. We discuss the possible market reaction to the data on the index level. In company news , Ford’s plans to accelerate electrification please investors, Amazon’s MGM deal sees little price action, oil companies are under the pressure for going green. Plug Power is up despite the recent death cross formation, and Disney is a top pick at UBS.

