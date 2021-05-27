Latest crypto-rout redirects speculation capital to meme stocks. GameStop and AMC Entertainment rally, as Bitcoin sees solid resistance near the $40K handle. Major US indices are stable ahead of today’s US GDP report. We discuss the possible market reaction to the data on the index level. In company news, Ford’s plans to accelerate electrification please investors, Amazon’s MGM deal sees little price action, oil companies are under the pressure for going green. Plug Power is up despite the recent death cross formation, and Disney is a top pick at UBS.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.22 as the dollar dips
EUR/USD has advanced above 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. Safe-haven flows to the greenback are diminishing amid optimism from Sino-American talks. US Durable Goods Orders, GDP and jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 ahead of US data
GBP/USD recovers and trades above 1.41 as the dollar gives ground amid upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data is eyed.
XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell. Gold prices jumped to the highest levels since early January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $1,913, mainly due to the US dollar rebound.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.