Global developments
The Dollar has strengthened across the board i.e. against majors as well as Asian and EM currencies. Front-end US real rates have hardened as inflation expectations have receded. EU-UK trade tensions have resurfaced with UK PM Johnson having threatened to invoke article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol which would allow the UK to suspend the protocol. This along with rising case count on account of Delta variant and delay in relaxation of scheduled lockdown restrictions could weigh on Sterling. Crude prices are surging with Brent now at its highest level since April 2019 at USD 73 per barrel. The focus this week will be on the Fed meeting on Wednesday.
Domestic developments
RBI Reserves crossed the USD 600bn, touching USD 605bn as RBI took delivery of maturing long forward positions. April IIP data came in better than expected.
Equities
Nasdaq was the outperformer on Friday as a fall in US yields pushed tech stocks higher. Major Asian equity indices are trading with modest gains.
Bonds
Out of Rs 14000crs, Rs 10000crs worth of benchmark 2030 security was devolved on PDs in Friday's auctions. Yields however did not move much as the RBI is likely to buy that security in GSAP on Thursday. The yield on the 2030 security ended at 6% and is likely to continue hovering around the 6% mark till the Fed policy on Wednesday. Domestic May WPI and CPI data will be in focus today.
USD/INR
The Rupee is likely to open weak in line with weakness in Asian currencies.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
