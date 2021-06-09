USA500 futures gained some strength in yesterday’s trading, as markets are bullish on stocks on the JOLTS report and ahead of the release of key inflation data later today. JOLTS Job Openings hit a series high of 9.3 million on the last business day of April, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. Recruitment was little changed at 6.1 million. The hire rate was steady at 4.2%. Hiring was led by leisure at 1,424k. Layoffs declined -81k to 1,444k from -198k to 1,525k (was 1,480k) with the rate at 1.0% versus 1.1% (was 1.0%). Quitters increased 384k to 3,952k versus the 185k jump to 3,568k (was 3,508k). The quit rate rose to 2.7% from 2.5% (was 2.4%). The report reflects the anecdotes of the huge demand for workers as the economy more fully reopens.
Treasury Yields moved lower initially which means that bond traders remain confident ahead of the inflation report. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 1.53%, down from 1.57%, while the 30-year is at 2.21%, down from 2.25%.
Lower yields usually mean bullishness for tech-related stocks, which indeed moved higher with the USA100 forming the right shoulder in yesterday’s trading, although the recent G7 tax deal targeted the tech giants. This may weigh on their share prices in the future.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.42 on BOE's taper talk
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.42 after the BOE's Haldane called on cutting back stimulus amid a roaring economy. Earlier, Brexit acrimony and concerns about the reopening pressured the pound.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
Marking time ahead of the week's big events
The capital markets appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of this week's big events, including the US CPI and the ECB meeting. Equities are little changed but with a heavier bias evident. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region were lower, except Australia.