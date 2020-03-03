G7 Coronavirus Call Quick Preview: Three scenarios and reactions in stocks, gold, EUR/USD

Agreement on fiscal stimulus could boost the euro and stocks.

Focusing on broad monetary accommodation may support the dollar.

A soft communique would crash stocks and send gold higher.

Overpromise and underdeliver? – That is the risk that finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) face as they hold an extraordinary call to discuss the coronavirus crisis. Markets surged and soared on Monday when the teleconference was announced – and after officials said that central bankers will also participate.

Early on Tuesday, Reuters reported disagreements among the group that includes the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and Australia. The upside movement in equities has stalled ahead of the all-important discussion due at 12:00 GMT.

The respiratory disease has already infected some 90,000 people and taken the lives of over 3,000. The economic damage seems immense. China's Purchasing Managers' Indexes fell below levels seen in 2008.

Here are three scenarios for the coronavirus call:

1) Bold agreement could trigger a massive rally

Policymakers from all over the world may conclude that the danger is grave and requires a bold coordinated response, providing support and staying ahead of the curve. That would require both lower rates and QE from central banks, alongside substantial investment from governments to keep growth going.

Stocks would be encouraged and they may resume their rally on support from both policy sides. Another winner would be EUR/USD. Germany has been reluctant to use deficits to stimulate its own economy and has been leading austerity policies in all the eurozone.

Other winners would be commodities such as oil and commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars. GBP/USD may also move higher, reversing its losses. Safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen would drop in this scenario.

The probability is medium as the distrust means such a level of coordination is unlikely.

2) Only monetary stimulus – mixed response

Markets were encouraged by the Federal Reserve´s pledge late on Friday to support the economy and its hint to cut rates. The US dollar fell sharply, especially against the euro. While the Fed Funds Rate is 1.75%, the European Central Bank's deposit rate is -0.50%. Investors assumed that as the Fed has more room to loosen policy, the dollar would be a loser.

However, if the G7 agrees that all members will provide monetary stimulus, the ECB would join in and EUR/USD would have room to fall, reversing its gains. GBP/USD – which has suffered from the Bank of England's pledge to cut rates – has room to recover as its potential cut would be part of a broader trend.

Among commodity currencies, we may see a split between an advancing Australian dollar – as the Reserve Bank of Australia already reduced borrowing costs early on Tuesday – and the Canadian dollar. Like the Fed, the Bank of Canada's interest rate is 1.75%. As the BOC has room to cut, the loonie may struggle.

In this scenario, stocks would likely remain bid as central banks provide support, but the move is mostly priced in. After an initial cheer, we may see equities reacting to coronavirus news once again. The first scary headline may send markets back down.

Gold prices may serve as the mirror image for stocks – reacting with a drop at first, but then gaining if the mood worsens.

The probability is high as this would be a reasonable middle ground.

3) Disagreement may bring disaster

If policymakers fail to join forces to tackle the growing health and economic threat – or release a soft communique with only vague commitments, stocks may reverse their gains and plunge. In this scenario, gold prices have room to shoot higher. The safe-haven yen would likely follow suit.

The dollar could remain under pressure if the Fed follows through with cuts while its peers only pledge to consider it. Nevertheless, without fiscal stimulus, the economic divergence between the eurozone and the US may eventually push EUR/USD down.

GBP/USD may also under pressure, due to potential BOE cuts while commodity currencies could plunge across the board.

The probability is low due to the severity of the situation.

Conclusion

The coronavirus conference is critical for currencies, gold, and stocks. A heroic effort to tackle the economic fallout could inspire markets, a limited monetary reaction would have a mixed reaction, while disagreements could trigger a massive sell-off.

As the dust settles from the teleconference, focus is set to shift to US politics, where centrist Joe Biden battles left-leaning Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump.

