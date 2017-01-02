FXSweep: Is Euro really undervalued? [Video]
Trump adviser called EUR “grossly undervalued” on Tuesday, following which the common currency soared and the greenback tumbled across the board.
In today’s FX Sweep segment, Alejandro Zambrano, Chief Market Strategist at Londinium FX, and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV discuss whether the EUR is undervalued and if the chart suggests potential for a further rally.
Also discussed in this segment-
Bullish technical patterns on traditional safe havens like gold (inverse head and shoulder) and the Japanese Yen
AUD/USD - The exhaustion near 0.76 handle and is there potential for a pull back?
Why is the FTSE 100 underperforming?
S&P 500 - Is the correction over?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.