FXSweep: Is Euro really undervalued? [Video]

Trump adviser called EUR “grossly undervalued” on Tuesday, following which the common currency soared and the greenback tumbled across the board.

In today’s FX Sweep segment, Alejandro Zambrano, Chief Market Strategist at Londinium FX, and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV discuss whether the EUR is undervalued and if the chart suggests potential for a further rally.

Also discussed in this segment-

Bullish technical patterns on traditional safe havens like gold (inverse head and shoulder) and the Japanese Yen

AUD/USD - The exhaustion near 0.76 handle and is there potential for a pull back?

Why is the FTSE 100 underperforming?

S&P 500 - Is the correction over?