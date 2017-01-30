FXSweep - Gold to drop on weak Indian demand? [Video]
As per Gold Fields Mineral Services Ltd (GFMS) report, India’s gold demand is at 13-year lows.
The headline obviously sounds bearish, however, does physical demand really influence gold price?
Find out what really moves the gold price in today’s FXSweep segment hosted by Tip TV's CEO Nick Batsford and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV.
Other key topics discussed in the segment are -
Gold - Higher low and a break through $1220 would be a classic buy signal
Dollar Index - Head and shoulder formation
GBP/USD - Easy to go short
AUD/USD - Bullish view intact as long as above 0.75
EUR/JPY - Bull flag type consolidation
